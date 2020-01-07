Iran says its airspace safe for flights

7 January 2020 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan.7

Trend:

Iran's airspace is one of the safest routes for flights, deputy of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said.

“No changes have been made to the scheduled flights in Iran-controlled airspace including the flights that are already underway,” Morteza Dehghan said, Trend reports citing official website of Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

"Iran is one of the countries that has the highest security for passing flights and, like in the past, accepts flights from other countries," the official added.

In his words, so far, no country has imposed any restrictions on flying from and to Iran-controlled airspace.

In turn, acting spokesperson of LOT Polish Airlines Michał Czernicki said on Jan. 4 that all LOT Polish Airlines flights previously scheduled to fly through Iranian airspace will have their routes changed.

According to him, the decision was made after escalating tensions between the US and Iran following the murder of Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport in a drone strike authorized by the US President Donald Trump.

