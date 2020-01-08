Black box of Ukrainian plane crashed in Iran found

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan. 8

Trend :

The black box of Ukrainian passenger plane crashed near Tehran has been found and handed over to the Tehran police, Trend's special correspondent reports.

Earlier, head of Iran’s Rescue and Relief Organization Morteza Salimi said that all passengers of the plane which crashed near the Imam Khomeini International Airport were killed.

Boeing 737 crashed near the airport of Imam Khomeini. There were 167 passengers and nine crew members on board.

Reportedly, the plane crashed due to a technical malfunction a few minutes after the takeoff.

