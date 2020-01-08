Iranian government thanks IRGC for successful operation

8 January 2020 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

The Iranian government thanks Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for the successful operation, spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabiei said at the press-conference in Iran on January 8.

“Iran does not support war, but this action was Iran's legal right,” the spokesman added, Trend reports referring to Tasnim news agency.

Rabiei said that if the opposite party reacts, a reciprocal step will be taken.

As was reported earlier, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps used Fateh-313 ballistic missiles in attack on Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base. These missiles were fired from Iran’s Kermanshah province (430 kilometers) because of its proximity to the military base. The missiles have a range of 500 kilometers.

Previous reports said that at least 80 US servicemen were killed in an attack on Iraq’s Ayn al-Asad Air Base by IRGC. About 200 people were injured. Ayn al-Asad Air Base was a strategic spot for the US and delivered support to drones from that base.

Fifteen missiles were fired at 20 sensitive locations. Numerous drones and helicopters were destroyed.

