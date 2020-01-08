Second black box of crashed Ukrainian plane found in Iran

8 January 2020 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

A second black box of the Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Parand city in Iran’s Tehran province has been found, Trend reports referring to Iranian media Jan. 8.

Deputy chief of Tehran province police department, Colonel Mehdi Sarpanah told Tasnim news agency that one of the black boxes of the plane was found about an hour ago.

Sarpanah added that a pilot of the plane didn’t contact the dispatcher service before the incident.

The bodies of the passengers are being handed over for medical examination, the deputy chief noted.

According to Iranian sources, a Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 167 passengers (including citizens of Iranian and foreign citizens) and 9 crew members on board crashed after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran due to technical issues. The plane crashed at 6:22 (GMT +3:30).

The plane was heading for Kyiv, Ukraine's capital.

Civil Aviation Organization of Iran (CAO) report said the list of passengers included 146 Iranian citizens as well as 21 citizens of foreign countries.

