Iran Airlines cancels flights abroad

Iran’s Imam Khomeini Airport announced the cancellation of foreign flights of the Islamic Republic of Iran Airlines to Europe.

Following the cancellation of foreign flights of the Islamic Republic of Iran Airlines to Europe, the Imam Khomeini Airport requested passengers to be informed of the latest status of their flights before departing for the airport,” Trend reports citing IRNA.

Some foreign airlines have cancelled their flights to Iran after the Ukrainian plane crash.

Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight crashed just minutes after takeoff from Tehran on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

The Boeing 737-800 was headed for Kiev, where 138 passengers were expected to take a connecting flight to Canada. Ukrainians, Swedes, Afghans, Germans and British nationals were also aboard.

Germany’s Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines suspended flights to Tehran until Jan. 20. French airline KLM Air France suspended flights over Iraqi and Iranian airspace. Norwegian Air Shuttle said it is rerouting Dubai flights, Reuters reported.

Vietnam Airlines has rerouted flights. Taiwan’s largest carrier China Airlines will not fly over Iran or Iraq.Malaysia Airlines said it would avoid Iranian airspace.Singapore Airlines Ltd said flights would be diverted to avoid Iranian airspace.Australia’s Qantas Airways Ltd adjusted routes to avoid both countries’ airspace, Air Canada was altering its routes.

Meanwhile Turkish Airlines, the Emirates, Qatar Airways continues to operate flights to Tehran and in Iranian airspace. Aeroflot, Kuwait Airways, China Southern Airlines, Oman Air and Oman’s SalamAir are scheduled to operate flights to Tehran over the weekend.

