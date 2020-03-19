Iranian Health Ministry: One person dies every 10 minutes

Iran 19 March 2020 11:24 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian Health Ministry: One person dies every 10 minutes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend

According to the latest data, one person dies every 10 minutes as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran, Kiyanush Jahanpur, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, wrote on his twitter page, Trend reports.

According to Jahanpur, in addition, 50 people are infected with coronavirus every hour.

Jahanpur added that this information should be taken seriously by Iranian citizens.

Iran is one of the countries heavily affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 17,000 people have been infected, 1135 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 5,700 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

Iran's Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi said that 43 people were infected with coronavirus every hour over past days and three of them dying every hour.

