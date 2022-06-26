5.4-magnitude quake jolts southeastern Iran

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale rocked Ravar City, Kerman Province, Iran on Sunday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

According to the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of the University of Tehran, the earthquake occurred at 17:37 hours local time and at a depth of 10 km underground.

The quake's epicenter was located at 57.34 degrees longitude and 31.54 degrees latitude.

No report has so far been released on the likely casualties or damage to the property.

Iran sits on major fault lines and is prone to near-daily earthquakes.