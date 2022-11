BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. Today, on November 16, as a result of a terrorist attack in the Iza district of Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, five people were killed and 10 were injured, said the deputy governor of the Iranian province of Khuzestan Valiullah Hayati, Trend reports.

According to him, the terrorists opened fire on two citizens on motorcycles and policemen.

Hayati said that the condition of some of the wounded is critical.