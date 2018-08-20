Tehran to host world’s biggest hand-woven carpet exhibition

20 August 2018 12:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, August 20

Trend

The 27th Iranian handmade carpet exhibition will be held in the Iranian capital of Tehran soon.

More than 670 domestic and foreign firms will participate in the exhibition scheduled to be held in Tehran’s international trade fair on August 3-9, IRIB news agency reported on August 20.

In addition to displaying a diverse range of hand woven rugs, the exhibition this year provides an opportunity for visitors to get familiar with some of the lesser known aspects of the Persian carpet.

Iran’s hand-woven carpets are exported to about 80 countries.

The United States, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Lebanon, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Japan have long been buyers of Iranian carpets.

However, new markets, including China, Russia, South Africa and Brazil, have also joined the list of customers in recent years.

