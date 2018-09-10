Foreign assets of Iran's banking system increases by over 40%

10 September 2018 16:57 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Iran’s foreign debts witnesses a yearly growth of 16%
Business 15:17
S. Korea imposes restrictions on Iranian bank accounts; embassy to look into issue
Business 4 September 20:15
Iran’s foreign debts decreases
Business 6 August 17:20
Head of Iran's Central Bank dismissed
Business 25 July 10:29
Details of paid loans to various sectors by Iranian banks
Business 23 July 12:17
Details of paid loans to various sectors by Iranian banks
Business 22 July 12:00
Latest
Chinese soybean futures rise as cold snap hits crops
China 17:37
Number of regular transit flights through Kazakhstan increases
Economy news 17:31
GM Uzbekistan stops Chevrolet Captiva's production
Uzbekistan 17:06
Kazakh bank establishes subsidiary in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 17:06
Kazakhstan increases funding for road repairs
Economy news 17:02
Peace and security strategy: joining efforts in countering terrorism
Turkmenistan 17:02
Bitcoin Embassy to open in Azerbaijan
ICT 16:31
Turkmenistan, Austria studying joint investment projects
Economy news 16:29
Iran intending to import vehicles from Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 16:24