Judiciary spokesman: security forces killed no protester in Iran

14 January 2018 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 14

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

An Iranian judiciary official has denied the allegations suggesting that the law enforcement and military forces have killed protesters during the recent unrests in the country.

Confirming that about 25 individuals including security forces were killed during the recent unrests in the country, Iranian judiciary spokesman, Gholamhosein Mohseni-Ejei, has said that no one was killed by police or other military forces, local media outlets reported.

He added that the judiciary system has issued judicial orders for the cases of 622 people who took part in the violence that began on December 28, 2017.

According to the official, 55 individuals have been arrested in the capital city, Tehran.

The recent wave of unrests in Iran began after economic protest against high prices turned into anti-government riots.

