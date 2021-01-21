Visit agenda of Iranian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Elnur Bagishov – Trend:

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on January 24, the diplomatic sources told Trend.

Within the visit, the Iranian minister will meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

The Karabakh issue will be the main topic of discussion during the visit. They will exchange views on new cooperation in the region after the liberation of Karabakh.

During the visit of Mohammad Javad Zarif to Baku, the discussions will be held on the participation of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of Karabakh.

In addition, the Iranian Foreign Minister will also conduct talks with Azerbaijani officials on trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Iran, and Russia.