Iran suspends all flights to and from China

31 January 2020 22:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 31

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Flights between Iran and China have been temporarily suspended, Iranian Minister of Health Saud Namaki said, Trend reports on Jan.31.

According to him, in this regard, a decision was made at a meeting with the participation of vice president and several ministers of the country.

He added that it was also decided to evacuate Iranian citizens who are in China, special flights will be arranged for these individuals.

Minister noted that Iranians arriving from China will spend 14 days under control. "With the consent of the Chinese government, it is planned to return 70 Iranian students to the country next week," he said.

The 2019-nCoV coronavirus was detected in December 2019 in the Chinese Wuhan city. Infection has already been registered in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the US, Canada, Vietnam, Singapore, Hong Kong, Nepal, France, Australia, Malaysia, Germany and Finland.

In China alone, the number of patients with pneumonia caused by a new type of coronavirus reached 9,692 people, 213 patients died.

