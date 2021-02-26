Medical personnel in east Iran receiving injection

Medical personnel in east of Iran have got 8,780 doses of vaccines from second cargo of COVID-19 vaccine, and injection has started as of today, senior official at Mashad University of Medical Sciences said on Thursday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Dr Zahra Nahbandani made the remarks in an interview with IRNA.

Nahbandani said 5,300 doses of vaccines are allocated to Mashhad University of Medical Sciences (MUMS) and 15 cities in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi, and the rest to other universities in east of the country.

Also, as she said, medical personnel in MUMS received 470 doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the first cargo.

On February 4, first cargo of Russia-developed COVID-19 vaccine named Sputnik V was delivered to Iran through Iranian airline Mahan Air.

Since its outbreak worldwide in December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has killed over 2,500,000.

The number of the dead in Iran has passed 59,000.