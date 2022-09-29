Bank branches in Iran get ravaged, cases of theft recorded as protests continue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A total of 323 bank branches were damaged to various degree as a result of protests held in Iran during the past several days, Secretary of the Coordinating Council of State and Semi-Government Banks of Iran Alireza Gheitasi said, Trend reports citing Mehr News Agency.

Gheitasi noted that 16 bank branches were completely destroyed, and the other branches were damaged in the past several days. He also said that cases of theft were recorded in 11 bank branches.

Previously, Gheitasi said that 17 bank branches were set on fire as a result of the protests. Seven bank branches were set on fire in Iran’s Ilam Province, 5 - in North Khorasan Province, 3 - in East Azerbaijan Province, and 2 - in Hamadan Province.

The protests in Iranian cities are ongoing, prompted by death of a 22-year old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, allegedly after being beaten by Iran's morality police while in custody for violating the strict hijab-wearing rules. Amini's death on September 16 triggered mass protests in Iran several days later.

Hijab was made mandatory for women in Iran shortly after the country’s 1979 revolution. Women who break the strict dress code risk being arrested by Iran’s morality police. Based on the dress code, women are required to fully cover their hair in public and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

