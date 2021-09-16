Iranian trucks continue to have trouble on Gorus-Gafan road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.16

Trend:

Iranian trucks continue to have trouble with moving along the Gorus-Gafan road, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

According to the media, at the exit from Armenian Gorus city, dozens of Iranian trucks have accumulated and aren’t allowed to enter another Armenian city of Gafan. The Gorus-Gafan highway connects Armenia with Iran. A small section of this route passes through the territory of Azerbaijan in the area of ​​the Eyvazly village of the Gubadly district.

The drivers of the vehicles which were stopped on the Gafan-Gorus road threatened to block a part of the road due to the demands of Azerbaijani customs. As one of the Iranian drivers noted, they paid customs duty to the Armenian side in Mehri, and so refused to pay the second time.

Meanwhile, previously, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan said that according to Article 210 of the Tax Code of Azerbaijan, vehicles of foreign countries that are entering and leaving the country, are subjected to road tax.

“According to the existing code, vehicles are subject to road tax, as well as a state duty for issuing permits governing international automobile transportation in the territory of Azerbaijan,” the SCC had said.