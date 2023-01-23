"You will be part of Azerbaijan" – truth for Vardanyan from BBC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 23. Stephen Sackur, the author of the BBC’s HARDtalk, has revealed the truth to Ruben Vardanyan, a fugitive Russian billionaire of Armenian origin, who recently took over separatists in Karabakh, that, in the long run, his separatist entity will become a part of Azerbaijan.

“Even the government in Yerevan says that they are not making a claim to make Karabakh an independent state. This is a matter of rights only. The implication is, in the long run, you will be a part of the Azerbaijani sovereign state,” the BBC anchor stated.

Once again, Vardanyan finds nothing better than to talk about the so-called “blockade” and “suffering of Karabakh Armenians”.

Perhaps this is the first time Vardanyan has heard such a blatant truth for himself, that all his pathetic hopes for some sort of independence will be crushed.