Parliament speaker calls on opposition not to try to create ‘artificially aggressive environment’ on election day

Georgian Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze has called upon the United National Movement opposition and the “party affiliated” Rustavi 2 private broadcaster not to try to create an “artificially aggressive environment” on election day, Agenda.ge reports.

Kobakhidze says that the opposition and the TV channel are trying to portray the presidential election runoff as being conducted in an aggressive environment.

He says that the elections are ongoing “without any genuine violations,” and that the turnout for 3 pm was “an unprecedented high.”

The United National Movement opposition says that its activists and supporters have been verbally and physically abused at different polling stations.

They also speak about of “mass violations” in voting procedures.

