Parliament speaker calls on opposition not to try to create ‘artificially aggressive environment’ on election day

28 November 2018 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze has called upon the United National Movement opposition and the “party affiliated” Rustavi 2 private broadcaster not to try to create an “artificially aggressive environment” on election day, Agenda.ge reports.

Kobakhidze says that the opposition and the TV channel are trying to portray the presidential election runoff as being conducted in an aggressive environment.

He says that the elections are ongoing “without any genuine violations,” and that the turnout for 3 pm was “an unprecedented high.”

The United National Movement opposition says that its activists and supporters have been verbally and physically abused at different polling stations.

They also speak about of “mass violations” in voting procedures.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Georgian deputy parliament speaker urges opposition to refrain from provocations at polls
Georgia 15:28
PM Bakhtadze: “I voted in favour of Georgia’s peaceful development”
Georgia 13:36
Election day in Georgia: polling stations are open for 3,5 million voters
Georgia 11:38
PACE to observe 2nd round of the presidential election in Georgia
Georgia 10:13
Georgia-Germany sign first military deal for Georgian NATO integration
Georgia 27 November 15:52
‘Produce For a Better Future’: New grant programme in Georgia to encourage trade across dividing lines
Georgia 27 November 13:02
Latest
Russia’s Gazprom continues talks with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 18:35
Saudi Arabia pledges $50m to UN Palestinian refugee agency
Arab World 18:23
Iran Central Bank encourages exporters to sell currency to banks
Finance 18:20
South Korean ports deal with North ‘could be step towards broader cooperation’ involving China
Other News 18:19
Jerusalem is one of the least livable cities in Israel
Israel 18:13
Putin urges US to abandon policy of unilateral sanctions
Russia 18:09
Project to launch new mining farm in Azerbaijan postponed
ICT 18:08
Real estate prices may decrease in Azerbaijan
Economy 18:07
Forecast: Brent price may rise to $64
Oil&Gas 18:07