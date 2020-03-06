Georgia confirms five new cases of coronavirus

Five people have tested positive for the new coronavirus COVID-19 in Georgia increasing the total number of people infected in the country to nine, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Head of the Georgian National Centre for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze made the announcement at the recent news briefing today.

He said, all of the five people belong to the same cluster who travelled together to Italy and returned to Georgia on Sunday.

Reportedly, they all were in direct contact with the men, 44, who had tested positive for the new coronavirus earlier today.

Ahead of Gamkrelidze’s briefing, the information of the new cases of infection appeared at www.stopcov.ge - a webpage aimed to inform citizens about the measures taken by the Georgian officials to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

Georgia has warned its citizens in Italy, especially those in Lombardy, Veneto, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and the Lazio regions to avoid public areas and observe hygienic practices as Italy faces the worst outbreak of COVID-19 in Europe.

Gamkrelidze again recommended Georgian citizens to temporarily avoid travelling, especially to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy. However, he said those who will travel anyway, should stay isolated for two-weeks as preventive measure when they return.

While those who will have the clear symptoms of the new coronavirus, including fever, cough or difficulty breathing should seek medical care early.