Georgia reports 3,824 new cases of coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,824 new cases of coronavirus, 3,851 recoveries and 33 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 17,948 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of November 21.

The new 3,824 cases were recorded in Tbilisi - 1,247 cases, Adjara - 742 cases, Imereti - 609 cases, Kvemo Kartli - 214 cases, Shida Kartli - 197 cases, Guria - 157 cases, Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 319 cases, Kakheti - 150 cases, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 96 cases, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 63 cases,Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 30 cases.

Since February 81,783 individuals have recovered from coronavirus in Georgia, while 927 others have died.

Georgia has had 100,684 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

