Incumbent MP Sopio Kiladze elected member of UN Committee on the Rights of the Child

Incumbent ruling Georgian Dream party MP Sopio Kiladze has been elected the first Georgian member of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child (CRC), Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Kiladze wrote on Facebook that this has been ‘a huge success’ for Georgia on the international level.

She then thanked the 125 countries which have supported her candidacy thus giving Georgia a chance to have a representation at ‘this important committee’.

"I will be working with every interested party, country, civil society to ensure a better future for our children”, Kiladze wrote.

UNICEF Georgia has congratulated Sopio Kiladze on being elected a CRC member.

The CRC is the body of 18 independent experts that monitors implementation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child by its state parties.

Earlier in June fifty-three Georgian non-governmental organisations had called on the CRC not to elect Kiladze for her homophobic statements against minorities.