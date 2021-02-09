Georgia reports 829 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 829 new cases of coronavirus, 566 recoveries, and 8 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The new 829 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 314 cases

Adjara - 37 cases

Imereti - 150 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 37 cases

Shida Kartli - 63 cases

Guria - 43 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 95 cases

Kakheti - 73 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 9 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 7 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 1 case.

Some 4,809 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

Some 18,331 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356