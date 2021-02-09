Georgia reports 829 new cases of coronavirus for Feb.9
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 829 new cases of coronavirus, 566 recoveries, and 8 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
The new 829 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 314 cases
Adjara - 37 cases
Imereti - 150 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 37 cases
Shida Kartli - 63 cases
Guria - 43 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 95 cases
Kakheti - 73 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 9 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 7 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 1 case.
Some 4,809 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.
Some 18,331 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours around the country.
