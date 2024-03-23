This terror attack affects me and my family personally - Emin Agalarov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 23. First Vice President of Crocus Group Emin Agalarov expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the terror attack in the Crocus City Hall, Trend reports.

“I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who died in the horrific events at Crocus City Hall.

This terror attack is a terrible tragedy for everyone; it affected me and my family personally. No words to explain the sorrow,” he wrote on Instagram.

The incident unfolded when unidentified individuals began shooting at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, prompting evacuations, according to reports from Russian operational services.

Eyewitnesses reported that people dressed in camouflage attire fired shots from machine guns inside Crocus City Hall, just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

The shooting resulted in the loss of 60 lives, with over 140 individuals sustaining injuries.