BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Yemen's Houthi rebels fired ballistic missiles at the Royal Navy HMS Diamond destroyer in the Red Sea, the Houthis said in a statement, Trend reports.

They said the strike was "precise" but did not say whether the ship was damaged.

In addition, the Houthis said they attacked two commercial vessels, the Tavvishi container ship in the Arabian Sea, as well as the Norderney, which was carrying various types of cargo and sailing under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda.