Saudi court sentences citizen to 20 years in jail for backing IS

Saudi court sentenced on Sunday a citizen to 20 years in jail for backing the Islamic State (IS) militant group, Xinhua reported referring Sabq online news.

The suspect was also accused of financing terrorism with 133,000 U.S. dollars and coordinating the travel of some people to war zones.

Saudi Arabia has taken strict measures to fight extremism and terrorism through tough penalties, along with awareness and rehabilitation programmes.

The country registered various bloody terrorist attacks that targeted different areas of the country in recent years.

