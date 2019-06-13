UAE, Australia to explore collaboration in energy sector

13 June 2019 02:58 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy will visit the Australian state of Victoria this week to expand cooperation and reinforce strategic energy partnerships, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The delegation is scheduled to meet with officials from the Victoria state government and senior executives from the state's energy regulatory institutions, most prominent of which are Australian Energy Regulator, the Energy Efficiency Council and Australia Energy Market Operator.

The United Arab Emirates-Australia ties have been growing steadily and covering several sectors. Non-oil trade volume between the two countries is estimated at 3.3 billion U.S. dollars in 2017, an increase of 16 percent from the volume in 2016.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan, Austria to hold business talks in Vienna
Economy 11 June 13:52
Turkmenistan aims to cooperate with UAE, India in agricultural sector
Economy 8 June 09:47
UAE says 'sophisticated' tanker attacks likely the work of a state actor
Arab World 7 June 06:36
Raiffeisen Bank to hold summit in Uzbekistan
Business 3 June 17:01
Turkmenistan to increase export of carpets to UAE
Economy 2 June 15:11
Turkmenistan getting ready for World Expo 2020
Turkmenistan 1 June 16:51
Latest
Japan says ready to help ease tensions in Mideast
Other News 03:35
Sudan's foreign ministry summons British ambassador
Other News 02:15
1,357 killed in road accidents in Morocco during Jan.-April
Other News 01:39
Egyptian president says corruption depleting African economies
Other News 01:01
Chinese president arrives in Kyrgyzstan for state visit, SCO summit
China 00:23
Rouhani: Cause of all current tensions in region is US’ economic war against Iranian nation
Politics 12 June 23:42
Trump administration names veteran diplomat Donald Booth as envoy for Sudan
US 12 June 23:03
Trump considering sanctions over Russia's Nord Stream 2 natgas pipeline
US 12 June 22:37
Ford recalls 1.3 million Explorer SUVs, F-150 pickups
Other News 12 June 22:14