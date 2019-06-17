Yemen's Houthis launch new attack on Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

17 June 2019 05:22 (UTC+04:00)

Yemen’s Houthi movement launched a new drone attack targeting the Abha regional airport in southern Saudi Arabia, the group’s Al-Masirah TV said on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of the attack.

The Houthis have launched several strikes targeting Abha since last week, when a missile attack on the airport wounded 26 people.

On Saturday, the group said it launched drone attacks on Abha and Jizan, another airport in southern Saudi Arabia.

