Iraq extends ban on regular flights until July 15

Arab World 2 July 2020 05:25 (UTC+04:00)
The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority on Wednesday announced the extension of the ban on regular flights in the country until July 15, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ban includes both domestic and international flights with the exception of those of emergency, medical evacuation and air cargo as well as planes that cross Iraqi airspace, according to a statement by the authority.

The authority also confirmed continued approvals for the flights to evacuate the Iraqis stranded abroad.

However, Iraqi Minister of Transport Nasser al-Shibli announced another exception in a statement that Iraqi Airways will resume commercial flights between Baghdad and Beirut airports starting July 2.

The decision was taken after discussions with the Lebanese side and the administrations of the two airports, as they agreed to carry out two flights a week, the statement said.

The passengers should abide by the health preventive measures followed in both countries, it added.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Iraq has been taking measures to contain the pandemic, including the suspension of domestic and international flights.

