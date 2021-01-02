Qatar reports 198 new COVID-19 cases, 144,240 in total

The Qatari health ministry on Saturday announced 198 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 144,240, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Meanwhile, 124 more people recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 141,680, while the fatalities remained 245 for the fifth day running, according to a ministry statement.

A total of 1,248,366 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.