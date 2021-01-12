KSA to Host First Ever International Virtual Exhibition for Madinah Dates Sector to Drive Trade and Exports with External Markets

Under the patronage of HRH Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Governor of the Madinah Province, the Madinah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), in cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDBG), the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) and the International Trade Centre (ITC), will organize the "International Virtual Exhibition for Madinah Dates" under the Aid for Trade Initiative for Arab States (AfTIAS) from 19 to 21 January 2020.

The virtual exhibition will be preceded by a press conference to be held on 18 January 2021 from 11:00AM to 12:00PM. Media are invited to register their attendance here.

The press conference will be headlined by MCCI Secretary General, Mr. Abdallah Ahmed Abulnasur, and ITFC CEO, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol.

During the press conference, members of the media will also learn about future development initiatives to enhance the competitiveness of the dates sector production chains, designed to increase exports and local job creation, particularly for the youth in line with the Saudi 2030 Vision.

For more information, contact: Mr. Mohamed AlSaati at Email: [email protected] / +966554315181