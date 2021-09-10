Lebanese president approves 24 ministers for national salvation cabinet

Lebanese president Michel Aoun has approved the composition of the national salvation government, which will deal with reforms and the reconstruction of Beirut after last year’s port explosion, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Addressing reporters at Baabda Palace, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers Mahmoud Makkieh said that the president had signed an executive order on a new cabinet headed by Prime Minister Najib Mikati and dismissed Hassan Diab’s government, which temporarily performed the functions of the executive power body since August 10, 2020.

"The government consists of 24 ministers, Saadi Shadi has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister," he said.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati earlier confirmed to the Lebanon 24 news website that none of the political actors had the blocking one-third of votes in his cabinet. That statement was made in the wake of reports saying that leader of the Free Patriotic Movement and the president’s son-in-law Gebran Bassil demanded that 12 ministerial portfolios be provided to his supporters.