Shenzhen airport handles over 25 mln passenger trips in H1

Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport handled more than 25 million passenger trips in the first half of this year, up 6.2 percent year on year, according to the airport, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The volume of international passengers grew 30.6 percent to more than 2.44 million people in H1, accounting for nearly 10 percent of the total passenger throughput.

The growth is due to the opening of more international airlines linking the southern Chinese city with the world as well as a 144-hour visa-free transit through the airport.

As China's tech hub and due to its vicinity to Hong Kong, the city welcomes millions of travelers and business people every year. So far, the airport has launched air routes to 50 overseas cities.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news