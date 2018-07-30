UK aims to strengthen ties with China due to Brexit

30 July 2018 12:07 (UTC+04:00)

The United Kingdom aims to improve partner relations with China, as it becomes more open to the world due to its exit from the EU, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said ahead of his visit to Beijing, which is due to start on Monday and will be his first foreign trip as head of the British Foreign Office since his appointment on July 9, TASS reports.

"The UK and China are both major powers with a global perspective. As the UK leaves the EU and becomes ever more outward looking, we are committed to deepening this vital partnership for the 21st century," the British Foreign Office press service quotes Hunt.

Jeremy Hunt will meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Beijing on Monday to discuss strategic dialogue between the UK and China.

"The UK-China Strategic Dialogue is an important opportunity to intensify our cooperation on shared challenges in international affairs, ranging from global free trade to non-proliferation and environmental challenges, under the UK-China Global Partnership and 'Golden Era' for UK-China relations," Hunt added.

After visiting Beijing, UK’s foreign secretary will head to Paris and Vienna in order to discuss the process of Britain leaving the EU, international threats, war in Syria and Iran nuclear deal, the British Foreign Office informs.

British Prime Minister Theresa May visited China in February. As a result of the visit, she secured commercial deals worth 9 bln pounds ($12 bln).

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Pompeo to announce U.S. economic initiatives in 'Indo-Pacific'
US 12:36
Russia may export Project 22800 corvettes to Vietnam, India, China
Russia 12:03
China launches twin satellites with single carrier rocket - reports
China 08:14
Beijing to shut 1,000 manufacturing firms by 2020: paper
China 06:26
Xi meets Mauritian PM on bilateral ties
China 29 July 02:35
Hungarian PM sees shift to illiberal Christian democracy in 2019 European vote
Europe 28 July 17:31
Latest
Work continues to extinguish fire in Azerbaijan's Altyaghach national park (PHOTO)
Other News 12:46
Tajikistan says four tourists killed by car, could be terrorist act
Tajikistan 12:37
Pompeo to announce U.S. economic initiatives in 'Indo-Pacific'
US 12:36
Dreams for regime change in Iran will never come true – FM spokesman
Politics 12:22
Takeaway.com to buy Israeli online food delivery firm 10bis
Europe 12:09
Turkmenistan, Romania work on declaration on Caspian-Black seas transport corridor
Economy news 12:05
Syrian civilians leave Idlib through Russian humanitarian corridor
Arab World 12:05
Russia may export Project 22800 corvettes to Vietnam, India, China
Russia 12:03
International Bank of Azerbaijan to attract auditor
Tenders 12:01