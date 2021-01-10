UK becomes fifth country in the world with over 3 mln coronavirus cases

Over 59,900 new coronavirus have been registered in the United Kingdom over the day. More than 3.01 mln infection cases have been recorded in the country in total, according to data posted on the official information website, Trend reports citing TASS.

The United Kingdom has thus become the fifth country worldwide with over 3 mln infection cases, following the United States, India, Brazil and Russia. The country records more than 50,000 COVID-19 infection cases daily for the twelfth day in succession, including the record-high 68,000 cases registered on January 8.

The death toll over the last 24 hours was 1,035, compared to 1,325 fatalities the day before. The fatalities figure is over 80,800 in the United Kingdom in total.

Vaccination started in the country on December 8, 2020. About 1.5 mln individuals received the first of two vaccine doses at the moment.