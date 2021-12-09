Olaf Scholz elected new German chancellor
Olaf Scholz from Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) was elected as the new Federal Chancellor on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
According to the German Bundestag, or the lower house of Parliament, Scholz got 395 of the 707 votes, well above the 369-vote majority required in the 736-seat Bundestag.
The newly-elected chancellor then went to the official residence of the Federal President at Bellevue Palace where he was appointed by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.
Scholz was then sworn in at the Bundestag.
Later in the day, the new government's ministers were also appointed. In the afternoon, Scholz officially took over the chancellery from Angela Merkel.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Initial acquaintance with minefields maps provided by Armenia creates impression of inaccuracy – ANAMA
Azerbaijan, Russia’s Astrakhan to co-op in dev’t of North-South transport corridor – Astrakhan governor
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to develop document on conceptual approach to digital currency creation in 2022
MasterCard eyes expanding non-cash payment opportunities for public transport in Azerbaijani regions
Azerbaijani Ombudsman talks about measures on Armenia's execution of decision of Int'l Court of Justice
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss issue on construction of bridge and pedestrian crossing over Astarachay River