About 1,700 people in France infected with monkeypox: Minister

About 1700 people had been infected with monkeypox in France, Health Minister Francois Braun said on Monday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

Braun said the government so far had opened about 100 vaccination centers for monkeypox and that more than 6,000 people have received a preventive vaccination.

Braun called on patients who have lesions or other symptoms to self-isolate as soon as possible.

Braun said he did not see a major threat for the general public and said the government would focus its vaccination campaign on target groups considered the most at risk.

Most of the infections have taken place in the Paris region, he said, adding that a dedicated major vaccination center would open in Paris this week.

The World Health Organization said on Saturday that the rapidly spreading monkeypox outbreak represents a global health emergency. So far this year, there have been more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox in more than 75 countries, and five deaths in Africa.