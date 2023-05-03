Greek Supreme Court excludes far-right party from general elections

Greece's Supreme Court has given the green light to a total of 36 parties, coalitions, and independents to run in the forthcoming May 21 general elections, but the far-right National Party-Hellenes (Greeks) was excluded, Greek national news agency AMNA reported on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ruling on National Party-Hellenes, founded by jailed former lawmaker Ilias Kasidiaris, was based on a recent law that bans the participation in the electoral process of parties whose leadership has been convicted of crimes carrying a potential sentence of life imprisonment, such as running a criminal organization.

Kasidiaris has been convicted of directing a criminal organization as a leading member of the far- Right Golden Dawn (Chryssi Avgi) party.

Golden Dawn was represented in parliament in the period 2012-2019, riding on Greeks' anger over the acute debt crisis in the country. Its leadership and dozens of members were arrested in 2013 after the murder of an anti-fascist musician, and convicted in 2020.

National Party-Hellenes could secure the 3 percent threshold needed to enter the next parliament, according to several recent opinion polls.