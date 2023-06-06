EU, WHO propose to create global digital health certificate based on COVID-passports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The EU and the World Health Organization (WHO) have joined forces in a new health partnership to share the experience of using EU digital COVID certificates around the world and create a global system of digital health certificates to prepare for future pandemics, a joint statement of the European Commission and WHO said, Trend reports.

WHO plans to use the EU's e-COVID-certificate system in June 2023 to create a global system that improves people's mobility and protects citizens around the world from current and future health risks. The first stage of this development will be the establishment of a single standard for vaccination certificates against various diseases, as well as the creation of conditions for the effective fight against future pandemics.

This global e-certificate system is expected to provide the foundation for a wide range of digital services aimed at providing better health care for all. The European Commission emphasizes the need for a single standard that will facilitate communication and information exchange between different countries and regions in the future.

This collaboration between the EU and WHO reflects the desire for global health coordination and collaboration to respond effectively to current and future challenges posed by health risks and pandemics. The proposal to create a global system of digital health certificates is an important step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of the population around the world.