Israel reports 547 new COVID-19 cases, 318,949 in total
Israel's Ministry of Health reported 547 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 318,949, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The death toll rose to 2,664, with 20 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 324 to 325 out of 599 patients hospitalized.
The total recoveries in Israel rose to 307,473, with 583 new ones, while the active cases stand at 8,812.
On Sunday, street stores across Israel will be reopened as part of the steps to ease the ongoing full lockdown, according to a decision taken by Israel's coronavirus cabinet.
However, only four customers will be allowed in each store at a time.
