Video co Idomoo raises NIS 75m in TASE IPO

Israel 8 June 2021 09:36 (UTC+04:00)
Video co Idomoo raises NIS 75m in TASE IPO

Israeli personalized video as a service platform Idomoo has announced the successful completion of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). The company said it had raised NIS 75 million at a company valuation of NIS 344 million. The IPO was led by Discount Capital Underwriters together with Orion Underwriting and Capital Market, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Idomoo was founded in 2007 by CEO Yaron Kalish, CTO Danny Kalish and VP R&D Assaf Fogel. The company has developed a video platform on a SaaS model, which allows users to produce and distribute personalized video clips made in real time.

According to its presentation, "Idomoo has devised the best way for a company to speak to its customers in the digital world - through a video personally adapted for everyone and produced in real time." The company's customers include Google, J.P. Morgan, Oracle, and Fidelity with finance being the main field that it is targeting, and which accounted for 42% of its revenue in 2020.

Yaron and Danny Kalish are brothers of Rami Kalish the founding and managing partner of the Pitango Venture Capital fund. He has invested in the company and serves` as chairman. Other investors include Chemi Peres, who is also a founding and managing partner of Pitango, which has a 3.1% stake in the company. Ohad Finkelstein and Yuval Shahar's Marker Fund has a 10.7% stake, and Tal Barnoach's Disruptive VC fund has a 17.6% stake.

Previously, Idomoo had raised $40 million in four financing rounds.

The company had $8.7 million revenue in 2020, up 4.3% from 2019. R&D expenses last year rose 29.5% to $4 million and management expenditure rose 36.6% to $2.3 million, while sales and marketing expenditure fell 6.7% to $5.7 million. Operational loss amounted to $5.1 million, compared with $4.1 million in 2019.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Google to change global advertising practices in landmark antitrust deal
Google to change global advertising practices in landmark antitrust deal
Apple adds virtual IDs on iPhone, video plans that rival Zoom, Teams
Apple adds virtual IDs on iPhone, video plans that rival Zoom, Teams
Information technology sector in Georgia developing very fast
Information technology sector in Georgia developing very fast
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 8 Finance 10:01
Azerbaijani diaspora in Russia holds rally in memory of killed 19-year-old Azerbaijani Society 09:55
Azerbaijan's insurance market copes with negative effects caused by coronavirus Finance 09:51
Russian researchers studying possible use of Sputnik V among pregnant women Russia 09:48
SECO ready to examine new project ideas in Azerbaijan Business 09:45
SECO supports Azerbaijan to make tax policy more efficient Business 09:41
BitCan updates on work on SOCAR’s Tuz Golu project Oil&Gas 09:37
Video co Idomoo raises NIS 75m in TASE IPO Israel 09:36
Azerbaijan sees decline in voluntary personal insurance fees Finance 09:35
Oil falls again amid concerns over demand rebound Oil&Gas 09:32
Number of COVID-19 cases continues to fall in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:39
Ukraine, Georgia aim to implement large-scale energy projects Oil&Gas 08:00
Maldives FM elected new president of UN General Assembly World 07:54
Google to change global advertising practices in landmark antitrust deal ICT 07:28
Apple adds virtual IDs on iPhone, video plans that rival Zoom, Teams ICT 06:34
Spain opens doors to vaccinated visitors Europe 05:43
Killing of Canadian Muslim family with truck was hate crime, police say Other News 04:57
Turkey reports 5,647 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 04:09
Lightning strikes kill 20 in India Other News 03:12
8 killed, 5 injured in gas cylinder blast in SW Pakistan World 02:24
Biden invites Ukraine’s Zelensky to Washington later this summer US 01:35
China's imports grow at fastest pace in decade as materials prices surge Economy 00:46
EU allocates funds to support agriculture dev't in Uzbekistan Business 00:01
Oman reports 1,216 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 225,095 Arab World 7 June 23:18
36 killed, 32 injured in tribal clashes in Sudan's South Darfur Other News 7 June 22:39
European Council president talks Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict with President Putin Politics 7 June 21:59
Kazakhstan talks future economic effect from national competition dev't project Kazakhstan 7 June 21:43
Turkmen company increases production of synthetic non-woven fabric Business 7 June 21:42
Mediation on construction of Georgian Namakhvani HPP to be held under EU leadership Oil&Gas 7 June 21:36
National Bank of Kazakhstan retains base rate Kazakhstan 7 June 21:36
Azerbaijan sees great increase in export of precious stones, natural pearls Business 7 June 21:35
Georgia expected to be one of fastest recovered economies - Minister Finance 7 June 21:35
Iran to increase tree farming FIX Politics 7 June 21:32
Russian Nefis Cosmetics reveals details of co-op with Turkmenistan Business 7 June 21:23
Head of Turkish Albayrak Media Group strongly condemns Armenia’s attacks Politics 7 June 20:46
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses volume of lending to state organizations since early 2021 Finance 7 June 20:46
IAEA chief doubts extending deal with Iran Politics 7 June 20:24
Azerbaijani State Customs Committee’s receipts to state budget down from Jan. through May 2021 Transport 7 June 20:24
Turkey discloses volume of cement exported to int'l markets Turkey 7 June 19:29
Azerbaijan’s AzerGold company names winner of tender for work at Chovdar deposit Business 7 June 19:20
Azerbaijanis of Russia appeal to Russian prosecutor general Azerbaijan 7 June 19:13
Belavia increases frequency of flights to Tbilisi and Batumi Transport 7 June 19:12
New airlines enter Georgian market Transport 7 June 18:56
Indicators of non-oil export of Azerbaijan disclosed Economy 7 June 18:47
Criminal case against more members of Armenian terrorist group sent to court in Azerbaijan Politics 7 June 18:46
Information technology sector in Georgia developing very fast ICT 7 June 18:45
US praises Georgia’s progress towards NATO integration Georgia 7 June 18:38
Switzerland increases import of Azerbaijani products Business 7 June 18:37
Ministry discloses volume of cargo transported from Algeria through Turkish ports Turkey 7 June 18:26
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan consider resuming bus service Transport 7 June 18:14
Georgian laurel processing plant eyes to expand production line Business 7 June 18:13
Georgia, Latvia discuss Tbilisi’s steps towards EU integration Business 7 June 18:13
Number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Georgia up Tourism 7 June 17:55
Interest rate announced by CBA close to average inflation rate - Azerbaijan's Unicapital Finance 7 June 17:55
Azerbaijan shows footage from Aladin village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Azerbaijan 7 June 17:53
Georgia to receive COVID-19 vaccines from Latvia Business 7 June 17:49
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 7 Society 7 June 17:36
Overall volume of Azerbaijani oil shipped via BTC to global markets unveiled Oil&Gas 7 June 17:35
Iran's stock exchange stabilizes - market analyst Business 7 June 17:35
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan plan to install cross-border disaster risk early warning system Tajikistan 7 June 17:34
Iran, Denmark to develop co-op in earth sciences Business 7 June 17:33
Azerbaijan confirms 32 more COVID-19 cases, 221 recoveries Society 7 June 17:32
Kyrgyzstan, Russia’s Kaluga to launch direct air service Kyrgyzstan 7 June 17:31
Release of Russian policeman who killed young Azerbaijani - violation of international law - Georgian expert Georgia 7 June 17:24
OPEC chief, in upbeat oil outlook, sees oil stocks falling further Arab World 7 June 17:24
Galt & Taggart raises its economic growth forecast for Georgia Business 7 June 17:24
Airport arrivals in Israel must now pay for Covid tests Israel 7 June 17:22
Armenian acting PM's bodyguards severely beat citizen (VIDEO) Armenia 7 June 17:21
Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month US 7 June 17:16
Real estate purchases surge in Kazakhstan Business 7 June 17:16
Euro zone investor morale rises to highest level since Feb 2018 Europe 7 June 17:13
Member of Kyrgyz Central Election Commission to be ambassador to Azerbaijan Politics 7 June 17:11
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Italy Business 7 June 17:11
Rechargeable batteries manufacturing to be launched in West Kazakhstan Business 7 June 17:08
PwC Azerbaijan's Formula 1 Marshals Team participated in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 (PHOTO) Society 7 June 16:58
Azerbaijan announces volume of gas exported via TANAP to Turkey since its launch Oil&Gas 7 June 16:49
Azerbaijan publishes weekly data on mine clearance in liberated lands Azerbaijan 7 June 16:46
SOCAR imports over 10,000 tons of Rosneft diesel fuel to Ukraine Oil&Gas 7 June 16:43
Turkmenistan boasts development of agro-industrial sector Business 7 June 16:32
Georgia simplifying rules for auto importers Business 7 June 16:28
Amazon to create 3,000 new permanent jobs in Italy in 2021 US 7 June 16:26
U.S. tech giant shares barely react to G7 tax deal US 7 June 16:25
Turkish companies eye to invest in 'green projects' in Azerbaijan's liberated lands Oil&Gas 7 June 16:25
Murder of 19-year-old Azerbaijani in Russia is violation of int'l law - National Congress chairman Georgia 7 June 16:23
Qatari Emir’s visit to Russia to take place after Covid restrictions lifted — Kremlin Russia 7 June 16:11
Lending to public organizations drops in Azerbaijan Finance 7 June 16:08
U.S. administers 301.6 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 7 June 16:07
World Association of Press Councils disseminates appeal over death of Azerbaijani journalists Politics 7 June 16:03
Kazakhstan reports increase in housing re-sale prices Business 7 June 16:00
Turkmenistan increases plan for of oil, gas products production Oil&Gas 7 June 15:58
Iran expanding internet network in West Azerbaijan Province Business 7 June 15:55
Uzbekistan's Samarkand joins EBRD's Green Cities program Uzbekistan 7 June 15:51
Georgia sees increase in tourist inflow due to opening of land borders Transport 7 June 15:39
Treasury mulls purchase tax hike on Tel Aviv investment homes Israel 7 June 15:34
UNESCO Director-General shocked by deaths of Azerbaijani journalists Politics 7 June 15:34
Georgia and Azerbaijan discuss resumption of railway communication Transport 7 June 15:27
Demand for Turkish carpets growing worldwide - ministry Turkey 7 June 15:24
Report on Armenia's 2020 state budget execution being heard in empty hall of Parliament Armenia 7 June 15:19
Cities in Iran facing 'tense' situation with amount of available water Business 7 June 15:16
Iran begins new phase of registration for National Housing Plan Business 7 June 15:14
All news