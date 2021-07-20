2 rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon
Two rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel early Tuesday morning, setting off sirens in the country’s north, the Israeli military said, Trend reports citing The New York Times.
One of the rockets was shot down by Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense system and the other landed in an open area, causing no damage, the military said. It did not say who it blamed for firing the rockets or what retaliatory steps, if any, it might take.
“We remain prepared to defend Israel on all fronts,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a Twitter post on its official account.
Latest
Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Nakhchivan - Defense Ministry
French president will use 'Armenian' card in any manner to raise electoral sympathies - Russian expert
PM Modi congratulates Nepal PM for winning vote of confidence, says looks forward to working with him
Ahead of COVID-19 third wave, Indian government prepares 30-day buffer stock of essential medicines: Report