2 rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon

Two rockets were fired from Lebanon toward northern Israel early Tuesday morning, setting off sirens in the country’s north, the Israeli military said, Trend reports citing The New York Times.

One of the rockets was shot down by Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense system and the other landed in an open area, causing no damage, the military said. It did not say who it blamed for firing the rockets or what retaliatory steps, if any, it might take.

“We remain prepared to defend Israel on all fronts,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a Twitter post on its official account.