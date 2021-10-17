Israel's active COVID-19 cases below 20,000
The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel decreased by 328 to 19,797, the state's Ministry of Health said on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
This marked a sharp drop of 78.3 percent since Sept. 5, when a record of 91,346 active cases was reported in the country.
The ministry also reported 1,560 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total infections to 1,315,271.
The death toll from the virus rose by seven to 7,983. The total recoveries rose to 1,287,491 after 1,379 newly recovered cases were added.
