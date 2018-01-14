Seventeen ISIS militants killed in Afghanistan drone strikes

14 January 2018 19:30 (UTC+04:00)

At least 17 ISIS fighters were killed in drone strikes carried out by foreign forces in eastern Nangarhar province, the provincial police said in a statement Sunday, Tolo News reports.

The airstrikes were conducted in Haska Mina and Achin districts in the province in which hideouts and weapons belonged to the militants were destroyed, the statement said.

The statement said 14 ISIS militants were killed Achin and three others Haska Mina district.

According to the statement, foreign fighters were are also among those killed in the airstrikes.

The statement did not provide further details about the airstrikes.

This comes after government officials, MPs and some politicians have said they are concerned about the increase of ISIS activities in parts of the country.

