5.9-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Chiba Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued

3 January 2020 03:41 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 on Friday struck off the east coast of Japan's Chiba Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The temblor occurred at 3:24 a.m. local time, with its epicenter at a latitude of 35.8 degrees north and a longitude of 141.2 degrees east, and at a depth of 30 km.

The quake logged 4 in some parts of Chiba Prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at 7.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

