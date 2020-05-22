Singapore reports 448 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 448 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 29,812, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 14 were cases in the community, and 434 were work permit holders residing in dormitories. There were no imported cases.

Of the new cases, 99 percent were linked to known clusters, while the rest are pending contact tracing, the ministry said.

During the past day, 910 patients of COVID-19 infection had been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 12,117 had fully recovered from the infection and had been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, the ministry said.

There are currently 901 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and 10 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Another 16,771 are isolated and cared for at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

The number of cases that had passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection in the city state was 23.