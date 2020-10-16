6 soldiers killed in terror attack in NW Pakistan

A terrorist attack on a convoy of Pakistani forces killed six security personnel, including an officer, in North Waziristan tribal district, the Pakistan army said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

A statement issued by the army's media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said terrorists used an improvised explosive device in the attack near Razmak, a main town in North Waziristan. The statement said that Captain Umar Farooq was among those killed in the attack.

The statement did not give more information about the incident. Sources in the area said that the convoy came under attack Wednesday evening.

The banned Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility in a statement sent to the local media.

The Pakistani military had conducted a series of operations against terrorist groups, including the TTP, in North Waziristan. Although the area has mostly been pacified, remnants of the terrorist groups still manage to launch attacks on the security forces.