India’s forex reserves touch record-high of $612.73 billion, RBI data shows

26 July 2021
The country’s foreign exchange reserves rose by USD 835 million to touch a record high of USD 612.73 billion in the week ended July 16, 2021, RBI data showed.

In the previous week ended July 9, 2021, the reserves had surged by USD 1.883 billion to USD 611.895 billion.

In the reporting week ended July 16, 2021, the increase in forex reserves was on account of the rise in foreign currency assets (FCA), Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

The FCA, a major component of the overall reserves, rose by USD 463 million to USD 568.748 billion in the reporting week.

Expressed in dollar terms, foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves were up by USD 377 million to USD 37.333 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were up by USD 1 million at USD 1.548 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF declined by USD 7 million to USD 5.1 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

