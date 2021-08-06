UK relaxes Covid travel curbs for India, institutional quarantine exempted

The United Kingdom on Wednesday updated its latest Covid-19 travel update for some countries including India, moving it from the 'red' to 'amber' list with effect from August 8.

"The UK government has announced an update to the 'Red-Amber-Green' traffic light ratings for arrivals into England. From 4am (BST) on Sunday 8 August, India will move from the red to the amber list," the British High Commission in New Delhi said in a statement.

Apart from India, other countries shifted to the 'amber' list are -- Bahrain, Georgia, Mexico, UAE, and Qatar, and the French overseas territories of Reunion and Mayotte.

Under the legal rules for countries on the amber list, passengers must undertake a Covid-19 test before and after arrival in England.

"You must take the test in the 3 days before you travel to England. On your arrival in England, you must: quarantine at home or in the place you are staying for 10 days. Also, you must take a Covid-19 test on or before day 2 and on or after day 8," it said.