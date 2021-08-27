India To Become Global Drone Hub By 2030: Civil Aviation Minister

The aim of the government is to make India a global drone hub by 2030, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday, adding that drone application will be ensured in transportation, logistic, defence, mining, infrastructure sectors and more, which will generate job opportunities.

"We are going to ensure drone application in transportation, logistic, defence, mining, infrastructure sectors and more. It will provide more jobs. Our aim is to make India a global drone hub by 2030," he said while speaking about the new Drone Rules 2021.

Mr Scindia today chaired a press conference to discuss the benefits and applications of the new Drone Rules 2021. Senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the Airports Authority of India along with other important stakeholders were also present during the event.

Centre on Thursday issued fresh norms for drones usage in the country.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "far-sightedness" highlighting that the new rules create a balance between the country's development and security.

"The drone rules create a balance between India's development and security. This shows PM Modi's far-sightedness and capability. Our drone rules are based on trust, self certification and non-inclusive monitoring," Mr Scindia said.

"In the new drone rules, instead of controlling and regulating, we are trusting controller and manufacturer," said Pradeep Singh Kharola, Secretary, Civil Aviation Ministry.