Five firms submit Rs1.53 lakh cr plan to set up chip, display plants

The government on Saturday said it had received proposals worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore from five companies for setting up electronic chip and display manufacturing plants, Trend reports citing The Tribune India.

Three of the companies — Vedanta Foxconn JV, IGSS Ventures and ISMC — want to set up electronic chip manufacturing plants with an investment of $13.6 billion.

Two companies, Vedanta and Elest, plan display manufacturing units with projected investment of $6.7 billion.

SCL Mohali, which was transferred to the Ministry of Electronics and IT, is being opened up as a commercial fab manufacturing facility.